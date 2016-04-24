SCC Saints' Kids Summer Camps and Activities

If you're struggling to find fun and constructive things your children can do this summer, Shawnee Community College (SCC) has you covered.

The college is hosting 12 Saints' Kids Summer Camps and Activities at the main campus in Ullin, Illinois.

Babysitting 101: June 1 or 2 from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Choose one day only. Ages 10-14. There is a $20 fee.

FUN-DA-MENTAL Basketball Camp: June 13-16 from 9:00 AM to 11:55 AM. Available to kids 3rd to 8th grade. Fee is $45. Contact SCC Men's Basketball Coach John Sparks at 618-634-3230 or johns@shawneecc.edu.

Drama Camp: June 13-17, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For ages 8-17. Fee is $40. If interested, contact Tim Frizzell at timf@shawneecc.edu.

Soccer Camp: June 20-22, 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For kids 1st to 6th grade. Fee is $30.

Magic Camp: June 20, 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the SCC Anna Extension Center. Ages 6-12. Fee is $30 and comes with a magic kit.

Soap Making Camp: June 27-28, From 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the SCC Anna Extension Center. Ages 10-14, fee is $30 and includes 4 soaps.

Minecraft Camp: June 27-29 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For ages 8 to 13. Fee is $50.

Golf Camp: July 11-12 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Ages 10-14, and the fee is $30.

LEGO Mindstorm Robotic Camp: July 11-15 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Ages 8 to 13. Fee is $75 .

ELITE Youth Entrepreneurship Camp: July 18-21, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. For kids 7th to 9th grade. Fee is $10.

Dance & Cheer Camp: July 25-27 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Ages 4-12. Fee is $30.

Renewable Energy Camp: August 1-3, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For kids in 9th-12th grade. Fee is $75.

For more information, contact Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or stacys@shawnee.edu.

