1 killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Trigg Co., KY

One man is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a car and three motorcycles in Trigg County, Kentucky on Saturday.

The Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Mayfield, responded to a four vehicle crash on April 23, 2016 at 12:06 p.m. on US68/KY80 on the bridge crossing Lake Barkley at the east entrance to the Land Between The Lakes.

Preliminary investigation shows that Johnathan King, 35, of Regan, Tenn., was driving a motorcycle eastbound on US68/KY80.

Jeffery Twaddle, 53, of Franklin, Tenn., was driving a car traveling westbound on US68/KY80.

For an unknown reason, King crossed the centerline and traveled into the path Jeffery.

King and his passenger, Mary King, 34, also of Regan, Tenn., were both thrown from the motorcycle after the collision.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, Robert Mathney, 69, of Scottsville, Ky., who was following King on a motorcycle, laid his bike on its side and slid several feet before coming to a stop.

Steven Poe, from Eads, Tenn. was also traveling behind Mathney on a motorcycle and was able to come to a stop but suffered damage to his motorcycle from the debris already in the roadway. He was uninjured.

Johnathan King, Mary King, and Robert Mathney were transported by ambulance to Trigg County ER and then airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

King was pronounced dead by the Davidson County Coroner at 5:32 p.m.

Mary King and Robert Mathney are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jeffery Twaddle was not injured in the collision.

Preliminary investigation shows that Johnathan King, Mary King and Robert Mathney were all wearing helmets.

Jeffery Twaddle was wearing his seat belt.

An autopsy is scheduled in Nashville by the Davidson County Coroner.

KSP was assisted on the scene by Trigg County Sheriff Department, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Fire and Rescue, Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forestry Service.

