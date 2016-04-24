Target muscles & avoid workout injury with strict form

When you work out, proper form is important.

Using strict form can help you target the right muscles and keep you from getting hurt.

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson pointed out some of the most common exercises where form seems to slip and how to do it right.

“One thing I see a lot of mistakes on is bent over movements,” Crowson said. “Things where you're bending from the hips like a dead lift or a row.”

Crowson says you want to have a flat back when doing these exercises.

When it comes to a row, she says it is also important to keep you shoulder blades back and hips pushed back.

Another area where form seems to slip involves exercises with a curling motion.

“Bicep curls are a big one,” Crowson said. ”The bad way to do bicep curls is to use a heavy weight were you have to kind of swing it up. If you can't curl it strict, it's too heavy.”

Crowson say keep your elbows in tight by your waist and lift the weight controlled with limited movement.

When it comes to a pull down, Crowson often sees a couple of issues.

“One thing I often see is people wanting to pull this (the bar) behind their head,” Crowson said. “This is kind of an old school way to do pull downs, but it's really dangerous for your shoulders.”

Crowson says pull the bar to the front.

“Pull down straight towards your chest. In fact, lift your chest slightly as you're pulling your elbows down wide, even touching the bar to your chest.”

She says do not pull the bar too far down because it will engage the triceps instead of the back.

