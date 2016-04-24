Red Cross asks for blood donations

The American Red Cross is looking for blood donations to ensure a sufficient supply at around 2,600 hospitals around the U.S.

All types of blood types are needed, especially blood types O, A negative and B negative.

To make an appointment to give blood, you may download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or you can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-788-2767.

Upcoming donation events in the area:

Carbondale:

4/25/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Lentz Hall, 1275 Point

4/27/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Grinnell Hall

Carterville:

4/26/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., John A. Logan College, 700 Logan College Road

Marion:

4/26/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington School, 420 E Main

4/29/2016: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 North Russell

Marble Hill:

4/29/2016: 2:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway

Poplar Bluff:

4/25/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic School, 111 North 8th St.

4/28/2016: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Westrock orthodontics, 2951 Kanell Blvd.

Cape Girardeau:

4/26/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University Towers Residence Hall, 1000 Towers Circle

4/27/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey St.

4/28/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southeast Missouri State university, One University Plaza

Senath:

4/25/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Senath Hornersville High School, 800 State St.

Benton:

4/29/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Thomas Kelly High School, 4035 State High 77

