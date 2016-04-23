Series goes to game 7 after the Blackhawks defeat the Blues 6-3

The Chicago Blackhawks have defeated the St. Louis Blues in game six, 6-3, sending the series to game seven.

The Blues will play the Blackhawks in game seven in St. Louis on Monday, April 25.

The winner of game seven will go on to play either the Minnesota Wild or the Dallas Stars.

The Stars lead their series 3-2 right now, with game six scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Dallas, Texas.

