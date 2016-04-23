Sikeston crawfish boil raises money for local organizations

A decent crowd turned out for an annual get-together in Sikeston, Missouri to help raise money for local businesses on Saturday, April 23.

In its seventh year, the annual crawfish boil event took place at at the Sikeston rodeo grounds. Presented by the Sikeston Jaycees and Health Facilities Rehab, the event is an effort to support local organizations in throughout the year.

The crawfish boil kicked off at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to last until midnight. Drinks are available, in addition to food, and several acts are scheduled to play music throughout the event, including Stoney LaRue, Evan and the Rural Route Ramblers and the Daniel Sexton Band.

According to a news release from the Sikeston Jaycees, organizations that benefit from the event include the Sikeston Little League Football Program, the Boy Scouts of America, the Kenny Rogers Childrens' Center and the local Sikeston YMCA.

