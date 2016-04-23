McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. respond to motorcycle crash

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday, April 23.

Deputies were dispatched, along with the Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional Ambulance, a little before noon to US 60 near Tractor Supply after receiving a report of a single motorcycle collision.

Deputies' investigation concluded Eugene Alexander, 43, of Clinton, Kentucky, was driving westbound on US 60 when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to avoid traffic.

Alexander fell of the motorcycle and it slide off of the roadway and overturned.

Mercy Ambulance transported Alexander to Lourdes ER for a non-incapacitating injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about one hour during treatment and clean up of the scene.

