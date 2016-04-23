'Friends of the Park' event held in Cape Girardeau

Roughly 300 volunteers took part in cleaning up and volunteering their time to help keep Cape Girardeau beautiful.

The "Friends of the Park" event is held annually in Cape Girardeau.

Volunteers at Capaha Park were putting new playground landscaping down, planting flowers, picking up trash and more.

The Capaha Park is only one of 14 locations where volunteers were at helping clean up.

Volunteers said that it's nice to be able to help out and many acknowledged the benefits the event has toward helping the environment.

One kid said he doesn't like playing at a park with trash everywhere, and that he has a better time when a park is cleaned up.

Saturday marked the 31st year the event has been held in Cape Girardeau. The event is put on every year by the city parks and recreation department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.