2 injured in two-car accident in Cape Girardeau

Two people were injured in a car accident at around noon on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Two cars were traveling opposing directions on S. Sprigg St. when they collided at the intersection of S. Sprigg St. and Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Police on scene said two people did have minor injuries but were treated at the scene.

Police investigated the scene while the wreck caused a couple of lanes to close at the time.

At this time it is unclear who was at fault or how the vehicles collided.

Both cars had to be towed away due to the amount of damage.

