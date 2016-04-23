IL man located, rescued after getting lost while hiking in Jackson Co.

An Illinois man is safe and sound after getting lost while hiking in Jackson County, Illinois.

On Saturday, April 23, at approximately 1 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Cory T. Fligor, 26, of Carbondale, Illinois.

Fligor said he was camping at Little Grand Canyon in Pomona, Illinois and became lost as he was trying to return to the parking lot.

He said he was uninjured, but was unable to navigate his way back to his vehicle.

Fligor's position in the canyon was determined by use of GPS coordinates.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area along with members of the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset (IvTPS) Fire Department.

With the use of an ATV, MPS Fire Department found Fligor and returned him to the parking lot.

