Studio Rend Lake salon hosts open house

Studio RLC students, FROM LEFT, Becca Gauch of Tamaroa, Christy Barnes of Woodlawn, and Jalyn Dial of West Frankfort. (Source: ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Future barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and estheticians flocked to the first open house at the recently-renovated Studio RLC salon in the Rend Lake College MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon to learn about enrolling in fall 2016 courses.

Interested individuals from all over RLC’s district could take a tour of the salon and classrooms, as well as speak with current Studio RLC students about the different programs.

Daphne Mitchell, Studio RLC Director, said about a dozen students and their families attended the three-hour open house.

Studio RLC currently offers eight programs:

Cosmetology associate degree

Cosmetology occupational certificate

Cosmetology Teacher occupational certificate

Barber associate degree

Barber occupational certificate

Barber Teacher occupational certificate

Esthetics occupational certificate

Nail Technology occupational certificate

The associate degree programs take two years, or four semesters, to complete, while some of the certificates can be completed in as little as one semester.

To learn more about Studio RLC, contact Mitchell at 618-242-8459 or mitchelld@rlc.edu .

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.