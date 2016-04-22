Illinois secures grant for future students in the workforce

The Illinois State Board of Education secured a $100,000 grant for students for career success and to improve economic opportunities available across the state.

"I am proud Illinois has been selected to receive this career readiness grant," said State Superintendent of Education, Tony Smith.

"The funds and resources will build upon out efforts to help more students access robust, quality, career pathways in Illinois. Students are better served when we are able to align programs in the classroom to high-skill, in-demand industries. These provide them with hands-on experience that can translate to a high-paying career."

Illinois is among 24 states that secured grants through phase 1 of the New Skills for Youth grant opportunity, and is part of a $75 million, five-year initiative developed by JPMorgan Chase, in partnership with the Council of Chief State School Officers and Advance CTE.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.