Historical re-enactors get a chance to shop for new gear

Historical re-enactors will have get a chance to upgrade their gear before the season gets under way this year.

The Fete do Bon View Temps Inc. and Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site will team up to host a trade fair on April 30th, 2016.

Historic interpreters will be able to shop and trade for gaps in their gear in the spring, instead of the fall this year.

It’s also a chance for newcomers to see what items were available during the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, and the War of 1812.

Clothing, tools, cooking utensils, glassware and ceramics from the period will be available.

Vendor spaces are $5 in advance.

A limited number of spaces may be available on the day of the event for a $10 fee.

In case of rain out, the $5 permit fee will be donated to Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site.

For questions, contact the trade fair via email.

