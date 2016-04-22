Woman killed in single-car crash in Saline Co., IL

An Illinois woman was killed Friday at around 9:22 a.m. after she ran off the road while driving, flipping her truck.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigative details, Britney J. Deaton, 29, of Stonefort, Illinois was driving a truck north on U.S.45, just north of Carrier Mills, when she passed two vehicles that were traveling in the same direction.

As Deaton attempted to maneuver back into the northbound lane, she lost control, striking a mailbox and driving off into the east side ditch, where the vehicle overturned.

Deaton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from her vehicle.

Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

An ISP Crash Reconstruction Officer (C.R.O.) has been assigned to the crash investigation.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Saline County EMS, Saline County Coroner’s Office, and the Carrier Mills Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.