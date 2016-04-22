DuQuoin State Fair grandstand announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DuQuoin State Fair grandstand announced

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
DuQuoin State Fair building. (Source: KFVS) DuQuoin State Fair building. (Source: KFVS)
(Source: DuQuoin State Fair) (Source: DuQuoin State Fair)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The state fair manager has announced the lineup for the DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand.

On Friday, September 2, country music artist Jamey Johnson will take the stage. He is best known for his songs "In Color" and "High Cost of Living." He has also written songs for Trace Adkins, George Strait, James Otto and Joe Nichols.

On Monday, September 5, Sugar Ray will be in town to help southern Illinois celebrate Labor Day.

"We have some really big things planned for the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair," said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "This 10-day fair is a true southern Illinois tradition. We believe that music is something that brings people of all walks of life together, and it is our hope that we bring in artists to the grandstand who do just that."

Ticket sale dates have not been announced yet; however, ticket prices for each of the shows include:

Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson

  • Tier 2 - $15
  • Tier 1 - $20

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray/Everlast/Lit/Sponge

  • Tier 2 - $19
  • Tier 1 - $24

A new logo was unveiled on Friday, April 22 for the DuQuoin State Fair.

The theme for 2016 is "Producing Our Future."

"The DuQuoin State Fair is a southern Illinois tradition," said Assistant State Fair Manager Tibretta Reiman. "This fair is something that we must protect and preserve for our families, our economy and our future. A fresh new look and all-encompassing theme is the first of many announcements planned for the DuQuoin State Fair."

The director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Raymond Poe, said they hope to return the fair to its roots of being "an agricultural spotlight for the state's number one industry."

The fair runs from August 27 through September 5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 02:37:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:58:19 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly