DuQuoin State Fair grandstand announced

The state fair manager has announced the lineup for the DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand.

On Friday, September 2, country music artist Jamey Johnson will take the stage. He is best known for his songs "In Color" and "High Cost of Living." He has also written songs for Trace Adkins, George Strait, James Otto and Joe Nichols.

On Monday, September 5, Sugar Ray will be in town to help southern Illinois celebrate Labor Day.

"We have some really big things planned for the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair," said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "This 10-day fair is a true southern Illinois tradition. We believe that music is something that brings people of all walks of life together, and it is our hope that we bring in artists to the grandstand who do just that."

Ticket sale dates have not been announced yet; however, ticket prices for each of the shows include:

Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson

Tier 2 - $15

Tier 1 - $20

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray/Everlast/Lit/Sponge

Tier 2 - $19

Tier 1 - $24

A new logo was unveiled on Friday, April 22 for the DuQuoin State Fair.

The theme for 2016 is "Producing Our Future."

"The DuQuoin State Fair is a southern Illinois tradition," said Assistant State Fair Manager Tibretta Reiman. "This fair is something that we must protect and preserve for our families, our economy and our future. A fresh new look and all-encompassing theme is the first of many announcements planned for the DuQuoin State Fair."

The director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Raymond Poe, said they hope to return the fair to its roots of being "an agricultural spotlight for the state's number one industry."

The fair runs from August 27 through September 5.

