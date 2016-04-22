Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Marion, IL

The Marion Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The accident occurred at W. Deyoung & I-57, in the eastbound lane of traffic, and involved both a car and a motorcycle.

They say the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The names of the drivers are not being released at this time, pending the investigation.

