How to talk with your loved one about suicide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How to talk with your loved one about suicide

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Experts say the number of suicides have increased by 24 percent in the last decade.

So, how do you talk to your loved one if they approach you about suicide?

Dayna Cookson at the Bootheel Counseling Center said families sometimes believe their blindsided, but the signs may be right in front of your eye.

"I think so many times we're just not looking and we never think our loved one will get to that point," Cookson said.

Therapist said being direct with a loved one is the best way to understand their problems.

"People are scared to say, 'Are you having thoughts of suicide?'" she said. "I think people are scared of what they might hear or what the answer is."

Experts say you shouldn't fear the answer and offer these tips if a loved one comes to you to talk about suicide.

  • Don't Panic – The loved one chose you and is trusting you'll stay calm and talk them through their struggles
  • Be straight forward – Asking direct questions will not plant the idea in their head, instead bring it out the true underlying cause
  • Look for clues

"People won't come out and say 'hi I want to kill myself today,'" Cookson said. "So a big clue might be 'I have nothing to live for, I think my children will be better off if I were gone, there's nothing good in my future, no reason to go on' those type of subtle clues are a big one. That's the time to be direct and say 'is this what you're thinking about.'"

If you know anyone dealing thinking about suicide, pass along the 24-hour suicide prevention hotline 1 (800) 273-8255.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 02:37:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:58:19 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly