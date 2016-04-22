14 people injured commercial bus crash on US 60 in Butler Co., MO

Fourteen people were injured in a commercial bus crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County, Missouri on Friday. April 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Van Hool motorcoach was going eastbound on U.S. 60, about 2 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran into the media, hit a crossover and came to a rest on the shoulder.

Fourteen passengers on the bus were taken to area hospitals by ambulance with minor injuries.

