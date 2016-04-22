Living history on display a the Lincoln Log Cabin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Living history on display a the Lincoln Log Cabin

Posted by Roger Seay, News Director
A Lincoln log cabin re-enactment. (Source: Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site) A Lincoln log cabin re-enactment. (Source: Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

What would it be like growing up at the same time as Abraham Lincoln?

Well, the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Sate in Lerna, Illinois will give you a taste of the 1850s on April 29-31.

The Cole County "Link-on to Lincoln" festival will include tours of local museums, a re-enactment of an 1850s tent revival, history presentations and a program on Abraham Lincoln's legal career.

There will also be cloth making demonstrations, spinning wool into yarn.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site is located just 8 miles south of Charleston and is a part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It preserves the last home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, parents of our 16th president, who was a frequent visitor to the farm.

To learn more about the site, you can follow them on Facebook, visit their website by clicking here or call 217-345-1845.

The Lincoln Log Cabin is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. IHPA protects the state’s historic resources, which contribute to education, culture and the economy.

IHPA sites include ancient burial mounds, forts and buildings erected by settlers, and homes connected to famous Illinoisans.

Link-on to Lincoln

Friday, April 29

  • Tour the Lincoln Douglas Debate Museum in Charleston, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

  • Coles County Historical Museum (open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the historic Mattoon Railroad Depot) presents a special exhibit on Political Campaign History

  • Experience an 1850s tent revival and camp meeting at Independence Pioneer Village and tour the home of abolitionist Dr. Hiram Rutherford in Oakland, 3:30-5:30 p.m. 

  • “Lincoln's Trial & Tribulations” dinner theater in Oakland, 6-8 p.m. 

Saturday, April 30

  • Tour the Lincoln Douglas Debate Museum in Charleston, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. A special presentation on the rights of slaves in Lincoln’s era takes place at 10 a.m.

  • Dedication of a historic marker about Coles County courthouses, 10:30 a.m. on Courthouse South Lawn

  • “Sheep to Clothing” living history event at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Coles County Historical Museum (open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the historic Mattoon Railroad Depot) presents a special exhibit on Political Campaign History

  • Tour the Coles County Courthouse & historic tunnels and meet Mr. Lincoln, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

  • Experience an 1850s tent revival and camp meeting at Independence Pioneer Village and tour the home of abolitionist Dr. Hiram Rutherford in Oakland, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

  • “Lincoln's Trial & Tribulations” dinner theater in Oakland, 6-8 p.m. 

Sunday, May 1

  • Tour the Lincoln Douglas Debate Museum in Charleston, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. 

  • Learn about the 19th century community of free African-Americans on the Brushy Fork, Dudley House Museum in Charleston 1-2 p.m.

