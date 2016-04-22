Group will try to create largest dreamcatcher

A group in Carbondale, Illinois will try to weave its way into the Guinness Book of World Records, and you're invited to watch.

According to a news release from Southern Illinois University, artists and volunteers will attempt to create a dreamcatcher measuring 14 feet in diameter.

The record-breaking effort will take place near the administration building of SIU's Touch of Nature Environmental Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The most recent update on Guinness World Records' website lists the record for largest dreamcatcher at just under just under 10 feet in diameter; a record set in London, UK, back in July of 2012.

The project is being funded by a grant provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale.

Once completed, the giant dreamcatcher will hang in the grove trees near Touch of Nature's administration building.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.