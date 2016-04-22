FEMA denies IL's appeal for flood assistance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FEMA denies IL's appeal for flood assistance

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

On Friday, April 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state of Illinois' appeal for federal assistance to help local governments in several counties recover from severe flooding and storms in late December and early January.

The state submitted an appeal of FEMA's earlier denial of assistance on April 8.

The appeal outlined nearly $16.8 million in local government costs and spelled out additional factors that justify Illinois' request for federal assistance in Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Clark, Cumberland, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Menard, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Randolph, St. Clair and Vermilion Counties.

"The process is supposed to take into account a multitude of factors, but this denial demonstrates that only the numbers really matter," said James K. Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. "States with high populations concentrated in urban areas, such as we have in northeastern Illinois, often struggle to reach their thresholds, particularly when the impacts are in rural, sparsely populated areas of the state. Once again our poorest communities continue to suffer because of this unfair process."

Illinois' thresholds for federal public assistance is $18.1 million, which is based on the state's population of $12.8 million multiplied by $1.41.

Joseph said severe localized impacts should have been considered, such as Alexander County where local government expenses totaled more than $4 million. That equates to more than $486 for every person living in the county.

Under federal rules, the state cannot submit another appeal for federal assistance.

