Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, April 22

Five children and two adults are dead in a shooing in OH. (CNN)

Good afternoon. Here’s what’s happening on your Friday.

TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE: At least 5 children and 2 adults were killed in a shooting in Pike County, OH. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said it was not an active shooter situation. CLICK HERE to stay updated as we learn more.

MOURNING A LEGEND: Fans the world over are remembering the music icon, Prince. Investigators hope to learn exactly what caused his death after an autopsy is completed today. Prince was found dead at his estate Thursday. CLICK HERE for the latest.

To see a transcript of the 911 call, CLICK HERE.

REACHING OUT TO STOP SUICIDES: It’s never an easy topic. A study reveals new data about suicide in the United States. Today, Derrion Henderson talks about how to reach out to those you think may be at risk of hurting themselves. Watch Heartland News at 6 for that story.

CONFEDERATE FLAG REMOVED: Everything depicting the Confederate symbol has been removed from the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. That includes several state flags as well. CLICK HERE for the full story.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The possibility of scattered showers continues this afternoon, so keep the umbrella close by today. Another beautiful weekend is in store for the Heartland. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

HEARTLAND COOKS: You can’t watch hockey without Derek’s St. Louis Smokey Blues Wings! CLICK HERE to start cooking!

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at Noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).