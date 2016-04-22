Heartland Cooks: Derek's St. Louis Smoky Blues Wings

This week’s Heartland Cook is a huge St. Louis Blues fan and is rooting for his team to take the Stanley Cup.

KFVS director Derek Dickerson said one of his and his wife Heather’s favorite hockey game-watching foods is Derek’s smoky beer-brined barbecued Buffalo wings.

Soaking the chicken in a brine helps the meat get tender and juicy.

Derek said beer is optional, but he thinks it adds even more flavor and juiciness to the chicken.

A true Blues fan, he enjoys his wings with celery – and what else—Blue cheese dressing.

Ingredients:

Brine

4 cups water

½ cup kosher salt

2 – 12 oz. bottles of beer (lager or blonde)

Wings

4 lbs. chicken wings

Olive oil

Barbecue rub

Wing sauce

BBQ sauce

Sides

Celery

Blue cheese dressing

Directions:

Combine water, kosher salt and two bottles of beer in a large sauce pan. Heat on high, stirring frequently until the salt fully dissolves and mixture just begins to boil.

While the brine heats, cut off the wing tips.

Once the salt is fully dissolved remove pan from heat and add 4 cups of ice to cool the brine to room temperature.

Place the wings in a large container and pour the cooled brine over the top ensuring all the wings are covered. Cover bowl and refrigerate for one to three hours.

Remove chicken from container, rinse and pat dry.

Place wings on grill-safe rack and drizzle olive oil over wings, spreading with hands or brush.

Sprinkle your favorite barbecue rub on chicken, coating all sides well.

Smoke wings at 225 for 30 minutes.

Increase heat to 350 and 20-25 minutes. During this final stage of cooking, mix equal parts barbecue and buffalo sauce together and apply sauce to one side of chicken wings, wait 10 minutes, flip and apply sauce to the other side of each wing.

Continue to cook chicken until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Enjoy with celery and blue cheese dressing.

