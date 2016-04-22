Three Rivers honors Erick Kirkman as first Distinguished Alumni Recipient

Three Rivers College will honor Erick Kirkman, the recipient of its first annual Distinguished Alumni Award, at a reception at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on Monday, May 9, from 4-6 p.m.

The reception will be open to the public.

“We’re proud to honor Erick Kirkman for his unwavering support for Three Rivers and our community,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College. “Because of the time and effort put in by people like Erick, Three Rivers can continue to educate our community and help it grow.”

Kirkman, who graduated from Three Rivers in 1994, was selected for the award by a committee of Three Rivers faculty, staff, and community members.

Kirkman, who is co-owner and co-founder of Kissinger & Kirkman Investment Centre, LLC, serves on the college’s Business Management Advisory Committee, is frequently a guest speaker for Three Rivers’ business classes, and is a major supporter of the Patrons of the Arts Society.

“We had several outstanding nominations this year, but Erick’s stood out due to his achievements in his profession and the community,” said Michelle Reynolds, Director of Development for Three Rivers. “He’s given back to the college in so many ways, and we’re honored to have him as a true partner in the Poplar Bluff community.”

In addition to receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award, Kirkman has been selected as the Keynote Speaker at Three Rivers’ 2016 Commencement ceremony on May 20 at the Black River Coliseum.

Along with his degree from Three Rivers, Kirkman holds a B.S. in Finance from Arkansas State University.

He is a Certified Financial Planner and is Dave Ramsey’s Endorsed Local Provider for Southeast Missouri.

He resides in Poplar Bluff with his wife, Dr. Martha Kirkman, and their twin daughters.

Those wishing to attend the May 9 recognition reception should RSVP with Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or 573-840-9077.

Kirkman has designated enhancements to the lobby of the Westover Building for any gifts made in his honor.

