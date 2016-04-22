Kennett man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

A judge sentenced a Kennett man charged with the 2014 murder of his wife to life in prison.

Allan Branum was sentenced Thursday in the death of Regena Branum, who was shot in the head at their Kennett home on May 22, 2014.

Authorities say the shooting happened during an argument over an affair.

In February, Branum pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a deal that dropped the armed criminal action charge originally filed in 2014.

