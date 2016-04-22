Mayfield man facing DUI charges after crash on KY 121 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield man facing DUI charges after crash on KY 121

Written by Matt Fluegge, Photojournalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after a crash on KY 121 South on Thursday, April 21.

Trevor A. Moore was charged with DUI first aggravated, failure to wear a seat belt, no registration receipt, criminal mischief second degree, criminal mischief third degree x2, disorderly conduct second degree, menacing and terroristic threatening third degree.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that at around 11:12 p.m., deputies responded to the 3900 block of KY 121 South for a single vehicle crash.

When the arrived, he said deputies found a white Chevrolet Silverado off the roadway in a tree line.

He said the vehicle had hit a mailbox, street sign and a barbed wire fence before coming to rest against a tree.

Moore, the driver, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was later released and taken to the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Graves County Rescue Squad.

