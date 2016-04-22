Jackson, MO man in custody for making threats at Cape Central HS

A Jackson, Mo. man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill two people at Cape Central High School.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Patrick Woolhouse Sr. was arrested on April 18.

He is facing charges for making a terrorist threat, a class d felony, and trespassing in the first degree.

Police say Woolhouse made threats to two victims at Cape Central High School and then reached into his pants as if he had a weapon.

The school was placed on a partial lockdown for a period of time.

Police say Woolhouse was charged with trespassing because he unlawfully tried to enter the school.

Woolhouse was given a $7,500 bond cash only or surety.

He is due in court on April 25 for arraignment.

