April 25 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list has a Godfather theme.

She starred as Connie Corleone in the trilogy. She also had the role of Sylvester Stallone's on-screen girlfriend and wife in the Rocky movies. Talia Shire is 70 today.

His breakthrough role was Michael Corleone in the Godfather movies. He won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Scent of a Woman. His other movies include: Scarface, Donnie Brasco, Any Given Sunday, the list goes on and on. Al Pacino is 76 today.

She's the actress who starred in Jerry Maguire, Me Myself and Irene, and Chicago. She's also appeared in Cinderella Man and Nurse Betty.

Renee Zelwegger is 47 today.

He was a member of the Swedish pop group ABBA. He co-wrote many of the group's hits including: "Dancing Queen," "Fernando," "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and many other. Bjorn Ulvaeus is 71 today.

