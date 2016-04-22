Mainly Marathon's Riverboat Series continues through Cape Girardeau

Mainly Marathon's Riverboat Series began in Winnsboro, Louisiana on April 17. (Source: Matt Fleugge)

April 22 kicks off leg 6 of the 7 leg marathon headed through Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (Source: Matt Fleugge)

Mainly Marathon's Riverboat Series began in Winnsboro, Louisiana on April 17.

Since then it's been one marathon every day, and tomorrow the series will end in Vienna, Illinois.

Runners headed out on the La Croix Trail from The Osage Center at 6:30 a.m. with laps averaging around 2 1/2 miles for 5 laps, making it a 13 mile race.

Organizers say some runners have traveled as far as Australia to participate in the event, and others working on their personal record of marathons raced.

People are encouraged to come out and show their support today. The race is expected to go into Friday afternoon.

