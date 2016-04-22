FIRST ALERT: Grab the sunglasses and umbrella, lunchtime rain possible

It is Friday, April, 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

You’ll need your sunglasses on this Friday morning, but don’t put away the umbrella yet. Laura says clouds will move in this afternoon, and she’s tracking a slight possibility of rain. The weekend is still looking great to get out and about. FIRST ALERT: The Heartland has the potential to see some strong storms next week.

Making Headlines:

Remembering a legend: The world is turning purple in memory of Prince as fans mourn the death of the music legend. Investigators will try to determine his cause of death today.

?Bad checks: The Marion Police Department is searching for two suspects after counterfeit checks were cashed at two businesses. The incidents are believed to be related.

Under investigation: A car crash in Carbondale sent four people to the hospital late last night after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 13 and US 51. No word yet on the extend of their injuries.

Wanted: Cape Girardeau police are searching for an armed and dangerous domestic assault suspect. Police say Ivory Alexander took his ex-girlfriend from Cape Meadows apartment at gunpoint.



