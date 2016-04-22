32nd annual Quiltweek brings thousands to Paducah, KY

It's the 32nd annual Quiltweek in Paducah Kentucky where thousands are expected to attend. (SOURCE: Rae Daniel/KFVS)

It's the 32nd annual Quiltweek in Paducah, Kentucky and tens of thousands of people throughout the world are expected to attend this annual event.

Quiltweek is from April 20 - 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For some attendees, like Lynn Greer and Diane Smith, they've been making quilt week an annual tradition for the past ten years.

"The quality is fantastic. The creativity is amazing," Greer said. "Besides the shopping is really good too."

"And I just love all the creativity with all the quilts," Smith said. "It’s just wonderful, I’m not creative so I’m just amazed with all the creativity that goes on.”

“I really truly think that quilting sets in our souls in our spirits and leaves a legacy when we’re gone," 2016 Quilt Show judge, Ricky Tims said. "It becomes a real document of our lives, they're treasures."

Organizers say roughly 600 quilts are displayed, and this year, 44 states and 13 countries are represented.

"The quilters just keep trying new things all the time so that just makes the quilts different each year," Executive Show Directive, Bonnie Browning said.

When Utah native, Marilyn Badger found out she was the grand prize winner, she said she was at a loss for words..

“Unbelievable," Badger said. "You know, I’m just speechless, you know. I’ve been entering here since 2002 on various categories and this one was just a total shock.”

Although entering many different quilts in the past for the show, this specific one was a therapy project just for her.

“I had never any intention on entering it into the show because my husband passed away three years ago and I kinda lost my feel for it, so I wanted to piece something and kind of get lost in it," she said.

The project took about a year and half to complete…and once she finished she decided to enter it.

“My husband was so much into my competing and he loved it So I thought well I got to go back and fix a bunch of stuff, cause it's got to be perfect!”

Badger says she is beyond thrilled that her quilt titled, 'Arandano' meaning blueberry in Spanish for the thousands of blueberries shown– will be placed in the National Quilt museum.

Browning says several different vendors will be in attendance as well, providing quilters a one-stop shop for what they may or may not have in their area.

