WANTED! Marion PD searching for two men accused of using counterfeit checks

Police in Marion, Illinois are asking the public for help in finding two men suspecting of trying to use counterfeit checks at two Marion businesses.

On Thursday, the Marion Police Department received two reports related to counterfeit checks that had been cashed at two separate businesses located in Marion.

These suspects were fortunately caught on video surveillance at an unrelated business location (business seen on camera/video is NOT either of the reporting victim businesses).

Suspect #1 is a black male, medium build, with short black hair, a small cross tattoo under one eye, last seen wearing a navy blue colored sweatshirt and blue jean pants.

Suspect #2 is a black male, slim build, with long dreadlocked hair, small amount of facial hair, full sleeve tattoos visible on both forearms, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white crossover (SUV/mini-van) style vehicle.

At this time, the Marion Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in both of these reported incidents.

Anyone with information in regards to these two suspects, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

