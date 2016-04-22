Blackhawks force Game 6 with 4-3 double-OT victory against Blues

The Seattle Seahawks have selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Francisco Cervelli homered in the second inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Saturday night.
SEMO Redhawks Line-backer Kendall Donnerson has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Two-hundred-fifty-six men will be drafted into the NFL this week but only one of them will join one of the league’s most exclusive clubs.
With four rounds left in the NFL draft, there are still plenty of gems left to be unearthed.
