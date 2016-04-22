4 injured in two-car crash in Carbondale, IL

Four people were injured in a car crash in Carbondale on Thursday evening.

Officials say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Two people were in each car, with one vehicle heading north while the other headed west.

Traffic was diverted for about 45 minutes.

We have received no word on the extent of the injuries or the exact location of the accident.

