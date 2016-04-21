Prince fans in the Heartland pay tribute - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prince fans in the Heartland pay tribute

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Prince's music had an impact on people around the globe, including folks right here in the Heartland.

"He was a great artist. I wish we had more of them," Cape Girardeau fan Taylor Bryant said.

Fans were shocked by the news of the pop star's death, Thursday.

"It's kind of like one of those things when you found out Michael Jackson died,” Bryant said.

Album sales skyrocketed almost immediately, both online and at retail stores.

"Today I've already had about four or five calls,” Cape Girardeau Hastings assistant manager Daniel Sanders said.

His early hits like "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette," and "1999" are still felt in the music industry today.

From his musical style to his fashion, fans say Prince will be remembered for rewriting the rule book.

Mississippi River Radio  DJ Audra Caine say few other artists have impacted music like Prince.

"He was revolutionizing pop music in a way we had not seen before," Caine said. "He was really influencing other artists to step outside their comfort zones and really push the envelope."

His work won't soon be forgotten by his fans.

"He was about as big as you can be," Bryant added.

Following Prince's death, 3 of his singles immediately jumped into the I-Tunes Top Ten list.

The Songs were "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette" and "When Doves Cry."

