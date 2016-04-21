City officials in Scott City, MO address irregular water bill re - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City officials in Scott City, MO address irregular water bill readings

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott City officials urge you - if you have received an unusual water bill - to come to the city building to get your bill corrected.

Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins and City Administrator Ron Eskew said about 200 residents did not have their meters read from January until March.

"My water bill has never been over 25 dollars."

Julie Brant paid Scott City water bills for over 20 years but only in the last couple months did she notice something wasn't right.

"In March it jumped up to $40 and it went to $39 in April and we've been just been getting a big run around on it," Brant said.

"My bill jumped from $35 to $78," resident Diana Barajas said.

That's nothing compared to what one user saw. He said his bill went from $35 to $130 - and it's happening to people all across the town.

"There's a lot of skepticism about what has happened and what hasn't happened. I was told that there was an individual that was supposed to be reading the meters they found out he was not and he was terminated. I don't know how long that did go on [or] if that is true but still, the fact remains that there's a lot of people [with] doubled water bills... if that is true it's because someone didn't want to do their job," Brant said.

"We have experienced in the past a problem with getting some meters read, not all the meters in town, but just a percent of them were not read," Cummins said.

"We did make some adjustments for those people. We did terminate someone over it, and as far as we know the problem has been resolved."

Initially the city told some residents to check for leaks, but now they know that wasn't always the case.

"Before this occurred we weren't aware the gentleman wasn't reading the meters originally," Cummins said.

"We would reply there was a leak and we will correct whatever we have to do."

Now the city officials said if you're seeing higher bills, bring it to them and they can take a look.

"We are proud that our water is one of the cheapest in the area and it is unfortunate that a disgruntled employee, dishonest employee whatever the case is," Cummins said.

"We apologize that the meters were not read and that they were estimated unfairly and we do apologize for that." 

The mayor said he plans to meet with staff on Monday, April 25, 2016 to address staff on how to fix resident's water bill.

