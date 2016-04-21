Jake Arrieta pitches no-hitter as Cubs beat Reds 16-0 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jake Arrieta pitches no-hitter as Cubs beat Reds 16-0

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw the second no-hitter of his career Thursday night as the Cubs blanked the Reds 16-0 in Cincinnati.

Arrieta struck out six and walked four.

