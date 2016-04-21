3 students taken to hospital after Graves Co. school bus crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 students taken to hospital after Graves Co. school bus crash

(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two children were injured, one returned to school on Friday, after a school bus crash in Graves County on Thursday, April 21.

According to the Graves County School District, there was a total of 15 students on the bus. They say all follow up procedures are being followed.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, they were dispatched to a crash on KY 385, between Cuba and Pilot Oak, at around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies say the school bus was traveling northbound on KY 385. They say the driver of the bus told them the right tires of the bus dropped off of the right (east) side of the road as she was coming around a curve.

She said this caused the bus to travel onto the shoulder of KY 385. It continued north and hit a guide wire for a utility pole and a driveway culvert.

The bus driver said she was able to guide the bus back onto the road, but over-corrected, causing the bus to travel across both lanes of traffic and run off of the left (west) shoulder of the road.

The bus then hit an embankment, a fence and then came to a rest in the road ditch.

According to deputies, two students were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. They say one was complaining of a leg injury and one had a shoulder injury.

They say a third student was taken by his parents to a hospital a couple of hours away after the crash for a possible head injury.

KY 385 was shut down for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Graves County Schools Police, the Cuba Fire Department, the Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue Squad and several employees of the Graves County School System.

West Kentucky RECC also responded to the scene to fix the guide wire that was struck by the bus.

