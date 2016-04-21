Capaha Field to see improvements for 2017 season

On Wednesday, the City of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Capaha Baseball Field at 11:30 a.m. on the field.

The city of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University are teaming up to bring improvements to Capaha Field.

The city and university have agreed to split a $1.8 million bill that would go towards upgrades to the field.

Crews are expected to break ground on the renovation project on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

One of those major changes involves swapping out the grass and replacing it with artificial turf.

Brady Barke, SEMO's interim athletic director, said playing on turf is much more durable and requires less maintenance.

Barke said the change will let more people outside of SEMO's baseball team use the facility.

“You do always worry about where and the amount of traffic and use it gets and this will certainly allow for them to use it much more, allow for us to use it much more and not have to worry about what you are going to get when you show up,” said Barke.

SEMO's Interim Athletic Director Brady Barke said despite the team's success, their field has taken some hits this season.

"You always worry anytime somebody is tracking on a fly ball and not looking down whether or not they are going to step just wrong on something like that, he said.

The changes also include adding more protection in the dugout.

The improvements will start December 31 and will be ready for the 2017 season.

