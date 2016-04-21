CAPTURED: Cape Girardeau man accused of assault arrested, in custody

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Ivory Countuer Alexander was arrested Sunday, April 24.

Alexander was in a car when police pulled him over on Broadway early Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said multiple police had guns drawn while Alexander was being arrested

Police said he was arrested without any incident and is now lodged at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police said Alexander will be taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Monday, April 25.

Alexander was wanted on charges of domestic assault in the first-degree (class A felony), robbery in the first-degree (a class A felony), kidnapping (a class B felony), felony armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm (a class C felony).

His bond was set at $100,000.

According to a probable cause statement, Cape Girardeau police responded to a Cape Meadows Circle apartment at around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, April 18 after receiving a report of an assault.

The victim told officers she was assaulted by Alexander about 45 minutes prior to them getting there after an argument that started on the telephone and then continued through text messages.

At one time, police said the victim was in a relationship with Alexander.

According to court documents, the victim said she was at an apartment when Alexander reportedly started knocking on the door and yelling. He was allegedly holding a gun.

Alexander entered the apartment and allegedly began shoving the victim to the floor. As she fell to the floor, the victim said she dropped her cell phone and Alexander reportedly picked it up and put it in his pocket.

She told officers Alexander pointed the handgun at her numerous times. He then allegedly ordered her to go outside.

As she walked outside, the victim said she fell and Alexander allegedly dragged her along by her clothing.

He allegedly told her to get into his cousin's vehicle or he was going to kill her.

She was allegedly forced into the backseat at gunpoint. As he walked around the vehicle to get inside, Alexander allegedly fired one shot into the air. He allegedly told the driver of the vehicle to drive them to the river because he was going to kill the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, Alexander continued to hit the victim and at one time choked her.

The documents state they drove around in unknown directions until Alexander allegedly told the driver to take him to his "baby mama's" house and drop him off.

When the vehicle stopped, the victim said Alexander ordered her out of the vehicle and continued assaulting her.

He then allegedly told the driver to take the victim home and walked away into a building.

The driver allegedly received a phone call from Alexander at one point, in which Alexander allegedly said the victim "better leave town or he would kill her."

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. At the time of the interview with police, they say she had numerous cuts and scrapes.

