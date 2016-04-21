Paducah, KY man arrested on charges related to child exploitation

A Paducah man was arrested on charges related to child exploitation after a Kentucky States Police investigation.

On Thursday, April 21, 2016, at approximately noon, Detective John Sims of Post 1 Mayfield served a warrant on Richard R. Burnett, 20, charging him with one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or receiving within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Burnett was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by KSP.

