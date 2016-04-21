Illinois golf course announces major renovations

One of my favorite local golf courses is on the mend and I'm glad to hear it.

I always enjoyed driving to Makanda, Illinois and chasing my golf ball around Stone Creek - I actually made an eagle 3 on the par 5 first hole a few years ago.

Stone Creek has been closed in recent years and has changed ownership. It is now called Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek and the new owners have some big plans for the future.

PGA professional Tim Chrzan and his son, Jason, are now the owners of Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek. They announced a variety of changes to the golf course including, removal of old green surfaces, repair of bunkers, improved draining and other improvements to almost every hole on the golf course.

Tim Chrzan also announced plans to improve the practice facility, food and beverage operations, lodging and new home construction around the golf course.

The construction and other projects should take up most of 2016 and a grand opening is slated for 2017.

On a personal note, I am glad to hear that someone else appreciates a great local golf layout and I look forward to experiencing the new improvements first hand when they're completed.

For more information about Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek, visit www.kellerscrossing.com or call 618-351-GOLF (4653).

