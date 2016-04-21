Paducah man injured in McCracken Co. motorcycle crash

A Paducah man was injured Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash.

On April 21, 2016 at approximately 11:37 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 300 block Of South Friendship Road for a single vehicle motorcycle collision.

When they got there, authorities say Joseph Dreblow, of Paducah, was found lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle with non-incapacitating injuries.

Dreblow said he applied his brakes when he saw a school bus stopped with the lights flashing, and lost control of the motorcycle.

He was transported to Western Baptist Hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.

Dreblow was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

