Cape Girardeau officials urging caution while driving in wet conditions

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is urging drivers to be careful while driving around the area, after recent rains have made the roads slick.

Officials responded to a car accident around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, in which a truck had flipped over and was lying in a ditch at Pheasant Cove and Old Hopper.

We have not received any report of any injuries in the accident.

Officials remind drivers to slow down and use extra caution when the roads are wet.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.