Federal disaster aid in Missouri tops $91 million

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

More than $91 million in federal assistance is helping Missourians rebuild and recover from floods and storms that struck in December and January.

Rainfall brought historic flood levels along the Mississippi, Missouri and Meramec rivers resulting in flooding along the rivers and their tributaries.

In January, President Obama declared residents in 33 counties were eligible to receive disaster assistance.

Between February and March, he designated 41 counties eligible for reimbursements for infrastructure damage.

A breakdown of disaster assistance includes:

  • $12.6 million in FEMA grants to more than 2,400 households for emergency home repairs, repair or replacement of essential personal property, rental assistance, and help with funeral, medical, dental, transportation and other disaster-related expenses
     
  • $16.7 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans to 392 homeowners, renters and businesses
     
  • $62.1 million in National Flood Insurance Program payments to homeowners, renters and businesses


FEMA encourages disaster survivors with continuing needs to stay in touch with FEMA by calling the helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services can call 1-800-621-3362.

Individual Assistance was extended to 33 counties: Barry, Barton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

Public Assistance was granted to the City of St. Louis and 41 counties: Barry, Bollinger, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cedar, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Mississippi, New Madrid, Newton, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Scott, Shannon, St. Charles, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington and Webster.

