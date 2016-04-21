UT Martin head men's basketball coach resigns

The head men's basketball coach at the University Tennessee Martin has submitted his resignation.

According to UT Martin interim Athletics Director Kevin McMillan, Heath Schroyer submitted his resignation. He said Anthony Stewart will take over on an interim basis.

"Coach Schroyer informed me of his decision to resign this morning," McMillan said. "We are very appreciative of his efforts in lifting our men's basketball program to two of its best seasons in our Division I history. At the same time, we are excited for our success to continue with Coach Stewart at the helm. He is a key member of our program and I truly feel that the continuity that he brings will allow us to remain at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference."

Stewart, 45, will serve at interim head coach for the entire 2016-17 season. He recently completed his second season as associate head coach at UT Martin, helping the Skyhawks to 41 victories and two postseason appearances in that time.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Stewart graduated from University of Mount Union with a bachelor's degree in business management in 2003. He also completed his Master's degree in business administration from Chancellor University in 2006.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.