Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, April 21

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Prince (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

BREAKING: MUSIC LEGEND DIES: Singer Prince has died at the age of 57. He was found dead at his estate in Minneapolis. As of noon on Thursday, details are still coming in. CLICK HERE for the latest, and be sure to stay tuned to Heartland News throughout the evening.

WRESTLING STAR DIES: Female wrestling star Chyna was found dead of an apparent overdose on Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the full story.

IMPROVEMENTS IN CAPE: Big improvements are in store for several locations in Cape Girardeau, including Capaha Field and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Allison Twaits will have the details on Heartland News at 4 and 5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Keep that umbrella close by. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon, with a warm weekend ahead. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN ELIZABETH: The longest-reigning monarch in British history is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Queen Elizabeth is turning 90 years old. CLICK HERE to see the birthday tributes from around the world.

