Did you know? Prince trivia

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Prince wrote that? 7 hits made famous by others

    The world-famous musician Prince died today at age 57.  He's best known for a slew of hits in the 1970s, including "Cream," "When Doves Cry" and "Raspberry Beret." But did you know he wrote several songs that later became hits for others?  Here are 7 songs written by Prince that you probably didn't know were by Prince. When you hear them, they'll make perfect sense. "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinead O'Connor "Manic Monday,&...

    The world-famous musician Prince died Thursday at age 57.  

    Iconic, influential and not afraid to push boundaries, Prince was a force in pop music for five decades.

(KFVS) -

A publicist confirmed that Prince died at age 57 at his suburban home in Minnesota on Thursday, April 21.

Prince trivia: Did you know?

Movie Credits: Actor

Songs performed by other artists:

  • Pray (song): Artist - MC Hammer
  • The Electric Lady (album): Artist - Janelle Monae
  • I Feel for You (song): Artist - Chaka Khan
  • How Come You Don't Call Me (song): Artist - Alicia Keys
  • Private Joy (song): Artist - LaToya Jackson
  • If I Was Your Girlfriend (song): Artist - TLC
  • The Beautiful Ones (song): Artist - Mariah Carey
  • Nothing Compares 2 U (song): Artist Sinead O'Conner
  • Round & Round (album): Artist - Tevin Campbell
  • Batman (soundtrack): Artist/composer - Prince
  • Heart of Gold (album): Artist - Carole King
  • Love Song (song): Artist - Madonna
  • Apollonia 6 (album): Artist - Apollonia 6
  • Remote Control (album): Artist - The Tubes

