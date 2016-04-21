Top teams square off in OVC baseball battle

First place in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball race will be on the line in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Game one of the three games series will be played on Friday April 22.

First place Southeast Missouri State will make the trip to Alabama to face second place Jacksonville State.

SEMO currently sits at 16-2 in the OVC, while Jacksonville State comes in at 13-2.

The Redhawks have won six straight games and sport a 13-1 record at home.

This match up with be on the road, SEMO is just 14-9 in road contest.

Junior Chris Osborne will lead the Redhawks attack. Osborne is hitting .423 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in conference play.

