Paducah man facing burglary, drug charges

A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing burglary and drug charges.

John M. Myrick, 31, was charged with second degree burglary, first degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

According to McCracken County deputies, a burglary was reported at a home in the 7100 block of Old Calvert City Drive in the Reidland area. Multiple items were reported missing, including old stereo equipment, tools, shop equipment and an antique sewing machine that was the prized possession of the family.

They say neighbors reported seeing Myrick at the home a few days earlier.

On April 20, Myrick was found at 3404 Cook Street and was arrested on several unrelated bench warrants.

While arresting Myrick on the warrants, deputies say they saw several old pieces of stereo equipment inside the home.

While being interviewed, Myrick allegedly admitted to having additional stolen items inside of his home, including the sewing machine.

Deputies got a search warrant for the home on Cook Street and seized a sewing machine and numerous older pieces of stereo equipment.They also allegedly found a loaded hypodermic needled loaded with methamphetamine.

According to deputies, they learned that on March 29 Myrick allegedly pawned a Marlin lever action rifle at an area pawn shop. They say this rifle had been reported stolen during a burglary earlier in 2016.

The rifle was seized and Myrick was charged with receiving stolen property.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests could be made.

